Rush hour crash is causing delays

Motorists are facing delays this morning after a crash in Sandal.

Two vehicles - a blue Toyota Avensis and green Fiat 500 - collided on Barnsley Road, close to Sandal Castle Primary School, at around 8.30am.

Emergency services were called to the scene to attend.

A male driver became trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by the fire service.

A police spokeswoman said no one appeared to be seriously injured and a vehicle recovery team had been called.