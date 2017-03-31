Samantha needs your votes to win her dream garden makeover

A Pontefract resident who was left to raise her two younger sisters on her own is in the running to win MyBuilder’s ‘Win a Grand for your Garden’ competition - after telling the story of what it would mean to her.

MyBuilder.com launched its competition this week and aims to find the UK’s worthiest winner of a garden makeover. The prize is a garden transformation with a value of up to £1,000 - including materials and a MyBuilder tradesman to complete the work.

Over 250 homeowners from all over the UK have already entered and members of the public have cast over 4,000 votes so far, including Pontefract’s Samantha Taylor.

She said: “I’m ashamed of my garden. My mum passed away suddenly over eight years ago, and I took on the care and became single guardian to my two younger sisters, who were seven and eight at the time. And I was only 19.

“My mum kept on top of the garden when she was with us and although it wasn’t much, she did her best. I work full time and I’ve really struggled to keep on top of it and looking nice.

“I’ve been battling depression for a while now and sometimes confined myself to the house when I’m not feeling 100%. My sisters don’t like bringing their friends round to sit in the garden because I get anxious and worry that it’s not as good as everyone else’s!

“I do my best for my sisters and I would love for us to be able to spend some quality time in the garden in the summer.”

MyBuilder CEO and Founder Ryan Notz said: “Britain is a nation famous for its gardens and gardeners, and we want to celebrate that heritage. In previous similar competitions, we saw how it changed lives for the better. We know how much it means to people to have an attractive, usable garden, so we’re proud to be able to help people achieve that dream again.”

To vote for Samantha to win the prize, click here