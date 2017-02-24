Sandal mum is a Super Blogger

A family blogger who documents her daily life living in Sandal has won an international award.

Mum-of-two Sophie Mei Lan, 28, has been crowned as a ‘Super Blogger’ in the #Tribalchat awards.

The former Express and BBC journalist set up her Mama Mei blog during her university days as a place to vent her feelings. But it quickly started to take over her career.

Sophie said: “I’d set up a blog magazine whilst at university which led me to training and winning awards as a journalist.

“But when I had my second child, Arianna, and she became seriously ill, I could no longer see myself working all hours inside a newsroom, I wanted to be at home with my family.” Blogging became the perfect partnership, meaning that Sophie could stay at home with daughters Jasmine, four, and Arianna, two, and also work on her blog using her journalistic skills.

She added: “It was an obvious step for me, although it felt very difficult at the time to give up my dream job as a broadcast journalist at the BBC.

“But I think that making that big decision spurred me on even more to make sure that my blog was successful and that I could still be involved with BBC, ITV and other news outlets,”.

Sophie started by writing blog posts “from the heart” as well as making multi-award-winning current affairs films on issues to do with the NHS and mental health. And now she’s collected another prize.

She said: “I scooped the top award in the Tribal Chat blog awards being crowned Super Blogger. I couldn’t believe that out of all the nominated bloggers across the world, that I had won.”

You can read Sophie’s blog at https://mamameiblog.wordpress.com/