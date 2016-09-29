School celebrates making the grade after Ofsted inspection

Staff and pupils at Ackworth Howard School are celebrating after two positive inspection reports.

Education watchdog Ofsted had graded the Church of England School, on Station Road, Low Ackworth, as ‘requires improvement’ in 2014.

But when inspectors visited in May of this year, they said standards had improved and ranked the school as ‘good’ overall.

The school also underwent a Statutory Inspection of Anglican Schools (SIAMS) assessment in June.

Inspectors focused on the effect that its Christian ethos had on pupils. And they gave it an overall grade of ‘outstanding’, up from its previous rank of ‘satisfactory’.

Executive head teacher Emma Jones said: “As a school we are immensely proud of our recent inspection achievements.

“We pride ourselves on high outcomes for our children both academically and socially, which is reflected in both inspection reports.

“Our children are a real credit to their families and make us who we are - a strong, vibrant and family orientated learning environment where children achieve and inspire others.”

Ofsted inspectors said pupils made good progress, teaching was good, attendance was high and leadership and management was effective.

They said the school could improve further by encouraging the most-able children to achieve more, particularly in the early years of their education.