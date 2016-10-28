School children help fight cancer with charity run

Young Ellie-May McArthur supported her classmates to raise hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of her late grandma.

Nine-year-old Ellie-May helped to organise a Race for Life event at her primary school, after losing her grandmother to the disease.

Ellie May Mcarthur has been the driving force behind the run after her grandma died of cancer last year. Picture Scott Merrylees

She wanted to help other people diagnosed with the illness by supporting Cancer Research UK.

Around 450 children at Upton Primary ran laps around the school field and raised more than £800 for the charity.

Ellie-May said: “My mama [grandma] had cancer in her breast and got it all clear after three years.

“Unfortunately it had travelled down to her ovaries and spread on to her bowels which sadly overran her body causing her to pass away on January 22.

“My mama was a very happy person who was always smiling. She was full of hugs that she always gave me.

“People need to be aware that the big C is not a joke and should be taken very, very seriously.

“There are lots of ways to be aware of cancer like leaflets and the internet and also there are lots of people that can help if you talk to them like Marie Curie, Macmillan and Cancer Research. Our race raised money to donate to Cancer Research so they can keep doing their work to one day find a cure.

“It will also help cancer sufferers with treatment and help people to be well.

“People have to understand that it is important to stop cancer and we have raised money to help do that.”

Youngsters from all year groups, including the nursery, took part in the event, cheered on by their families.

They were each given a medal afterwards.

Rebecca Chadwick, learning mentor, said: “It was a really lovely day. All year groups and nursery children took part and we got everybody round with only one cut knee.

“Lots of parents turned up and took part or supported the children and were exceedingly generous with their donations.

“And the children absolutely loved their medals.

“Some of them were really flagging at points but they didn’t give up and many succeeded in doing more than they thought they could do.

“We also held assemblies about cancer and the work of Cancer Research and lots of people told their individual stories.

“They now have a lot more awareness regarding what the charity does and how the children managed to help just by running the race.

“They were buzzing.

“It has really helped Ellie-May deal with her loss and do something to help others.”