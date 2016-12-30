School pupils are the biggest fundraisers in Britain

Generous pupils at a city school are top of the table when it comes to fundraising, and that’s official.

After the pounds rolled in for the Pudsey Bear appeal at Kettlethorpe High during the annual fundraiser, their tally topped almost £14,500 - more than any other school nationally.

The fantastic final total was helped, in no small part, by BBC’s Blue Peter heading to the Standbridge Lane school to film a Children in Need Bake Off-special programme.

The presenters took part in a ‘Tryathlon’ - collecting ingredients for a cake around the country before baking the cake at Kettlethorpe High in front of the cameras.

However, it was Kettlethorpe’s solo effort last year that got them noticed by the BBC after they managed to top the £10,000 figure mark on their own.

And the five-figure tallies could continue to roll in if you study the school’s fundraising form in recent years.

Lynda Barker, assistant headteacher, said: “In the last three years we have raised, £10,000, £7,000, £10,500 and now £14,479 - our overall total being £41,979.

“Our target for this year was £10,000 with a £10 challenge for each pupil.

“However, our philosophy is that every penny counts no matter how little you give, it makes a difference.

“We had totals, per pupil, ranging from 21p to £1,479.

“We smashed our expectations by raising £14,479 which is over £4,000 more than we have ever done before.

“Our community have been incredibly generous in their support of the children and the school.

“We would just like to say thank you.”

Pupils and staff at Kettlethorpe High School undertook a number of fundraising events which included sponsored family walks, a 100k bike ride, The Great Kettlethorpe Bake Off, cake sales, raffles, a sponsored silence, a sponsored spell, 10k ‘AlterG’ run and selling handmade cards.

Mrs Barker added: “Blue Peter chose Kettlethorpe High School because last year we raised the most amount for Children in Need across all schools nationally - we are very proud of this achievement.

“Whether we can break the total will be a question for the future.

“We’ve been focussing on other events during the year; including providing Christmas hampers and shoeboxes for disadvantaged children and families has already started.

“We know how lucky we are to have the support of our children, parents, carers and the wider community.

“We are sure we will raise a brilliant total next year.”