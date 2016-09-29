School teachers take on relay for charity

Big-hearted teachers ran a relay from their school in Wakefield to London to raise money for a cancer charity.

The team, from Holy Trinity Primary School in Ossett, included deputy headteacher Jonathan Wood who also took part in the 48-hour challenge.

And their efforts in the gruelling Ossett2London race have now raised nearly £7,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Wood said: “our school family has been touched by cancer on a number of occasions in recent years so we felt compelled to do something to raise money for Macmillan.

“We wanted to do something that would challenge us to the max.”

Other teachers who took part in the relay included Debbie Smales, Simon Hesketh, Katie McHale.

The school organised a series of fundraisers in the run up to the relay, which took place on September 23 and 24.

Fundraising events included bucket collections with a treadmill run at Trinity Walk shopping centre in Wakefield.

A spokeswoman for Macmillan Cancer Support said: “‘Jonathan, Debbie, Simon and Katie set themselves a really ambitious challenge and they put so much time and effort into the whole event.”

To support their fundraising visit www.justgiving.com and search ‘Ossett2London’.