Schoolchildren join in day of police action to tackle community concerns

Potentially unsafe vehicles, parking problems and litter were tackled during a community day of action in inner city Wakefield.

Officers from the Wakefield central Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) joined forces with firefighters, schoolchildren, Wakefield Council staff and local residents to address issues of concern in College Grove.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: “We held a Street Pact meeting with College Grove residents in January and promised them we would be taking part in co-ordinated action with partners to address community concerns.

“As neighbourhood policing officers we take these pledges seriously and I hope residents have been reassured that we do listen and are doing what we can to respond to their priorities with our colleagues.”

The day of action on April 7 saw children from Pinderfields Primary School carry out a litter pick around Lightwaves, while waste removal teams have been ordered to clear a grassed area on Lower York Street.

Police stopped 15 cars and issued five with tickets to force drivers to rectify defects.

And ten motorists were also given tickets for poor parking.

A local shop was given a warning for breaching its licence and authorities also issued a £200 fixed penalty notice to one driver for not having a waste carriers licence.

Officers knocked on more than 30 doors in the area to speak with residents about their concerns.

And they gained intelligence about potential drug offences.

PC Richard Marsh, community engagement officer for Wakefield Central NPT, said: “A number of useful pieces of intelligence about criminal offending were also gained as a result of the operation. They will be fully investigated by officers.”

Anyone with information about crime in the area can contact police on 101 or email wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.