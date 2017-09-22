Schoolgirl to sing at charity dinner

A Normanton schoolgirl who appeared on The Voice Kids will perform at a gala dinner to support Breast Cancer Care.

Erin Connell, 13, has been invited to sing at The Show London on September 28 after songwriter and producer Tony Hatch was moved by her appearance on the television show.

Erin, who lost her mum Peta to breast cancer when she was eight, will open the event in front of 800 guests.

She will sing Jealous of the Angels followed by Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Her father Richard said: “To be asked to perform at such a prestigious event in front of so many celebrities at just 13-years-old is testament to Erin’s natural talent.”

Hatch’s songs have been featured in more than 100 films and have been performed or recorded by artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton and Shirley Bassey.

New principal at Freeston Rachel Smith congratulated Erin.

She said: “You never know who will be sitting in the audience and what it may lead to. We wish Erin the best of luck with the event.”