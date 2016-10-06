Schools pay tribute to boy who died after suffering burns on railway track

Two schools will pay tribute to a boy who died after he suffered electrical burns on a railway line.

Carlton J&I in South Elmsall said they had held a special assembly in his memory and would raise funds for his family with a non-uniform day tomorrow.

Head teacher Craig Mills said on Facebook this morning: “Many of you in the community have heard the very sad news regarding Spencer Walker.

“Here at Carlton we remember Spencer as a fun loving energetic young man who had a large circle of friends. This morning, we held a special assembly to remember him.

“As a school community we strive to support each other at all times and I have decided that tomorrow, we will be holding a non-uniform day to raise funds for Spencer’s family. All donations welcome.

“I have some wonderful memories of Spencer and his sense of humour never failed to put a smile on my face. I will remember him with great fondness and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult and sad time.”

At Minsthorpe Community College, staff and students will also pay tribute by creating a memory book.

Principal Ray Henshaw said in a statement today: “Understandably, today has been a raw day. It is a measure of how well loved Spencer Walker was, that his death has affected so many.

“We have tried to keep the day as normal as possible but have provided places where students and staff can go to talk and grieve.”

He added: “Students who did not know Spencer have been respectful of those who are feeling his loss and those deeply touched have been supporting one another in the places we have set aside for them.

“Students and staff have been invited to write tributes to Spencer in a memory book that we will put together and present to his family.

“These are tough times but Minsthorpe is a family in which everybody helps. Together we will find a way through this.”

British Transport Police said they were called to the railway line near South Elmsall after reports of a person spotted on the tracks just before 6.15pm on Monday.

A 12-year-old boy from the local area was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday. His family were being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries were ongoing to establish how he came to be on the tracks but his death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.