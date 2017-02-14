Search for man who offered Leeds girls, 12, lift in van and made rude comments

Police are searching for a man who offered two children a lift before making inappropriate comments to them in Leeds.

The man, driving a white-coloured Ford Transit van, pulled up alongside two 12-year-old girls on Stainton Lane, Rothwell at 1.40pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "It is then alleged that the driver asked the girls if they wanted a lift before inappropriate comments were made to them.

"He then drove off in the direction of Main Street"

Officers said they believe it to be an isolated incident but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The van had the registration PK56 SVU, with ladders on the roof.

The driver is described as white, with short brown spiked hair and aged around 26. He was wearing work clothes at the time.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID, said: "The two girls are obviously very upset about this and we are currently investigating this incident and would appeal directly to any witnesses to come forward. This was a busy time of day on a busy road.

"We believe this is an isolated incident."

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 784 of Monday 13 February