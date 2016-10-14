Secondary school pupils in Wakefield making good progress

Children at secondary schools in the Wakefield district have made the most progress in West Yorkshire by the time of their GCSE exams.

Official government figures have revealed that schools in the Wakefield district have been rated nationally as above average for progress. They have also been recognised as the third highest in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The National Performance Tables for secondary schools includes, for the first time, a measure to assess how much children’s skills have developed by the age of 16.

Coun Olivia Rowley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “I would like to congratulate all Wakefield’s young people for their successes in GCSE examinations, and thank their parents and teachers who have supported them in this success.

“I am delighted that Wakefield has come out so well in the performance tables published today.

“We are pleased that the government has been able to publish early provisional performance tables for GCSE as a support to parents across the country thinking about secondary school applications.

“Parents should bear in mind that the information in these tables is provisional at this stage and may change, but the overall picture is pleasing with children making more progress in Wakefield schools than the national average.”