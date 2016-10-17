Send us your Halloween photographs

With Halloween just a fortnight away, we are asking you to send us the best pictures of your little ghosts and ghouls.

We looking for wicked witches, spooky spiders and mini monsters. All the pictures sent in will be included in an online slideshow, with a selection of the most terrifying being printed in the Express.

Please include your child’s name, address and age. Send your photographs to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk, tweet @PandCExpress or find us on Facebook. We’re also compiling a list of Halloween-themed activities from across the Express area. The programme of events will be published online the week before Halloween. To be included, send details of your event - including date, time and place - to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk before noon on October 24.