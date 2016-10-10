Send us your spooky selfies and tell us about your Halloween events

With Halloween just around the corner, we are asking you to send us the best pictures of your little ghosts and ghouls.

We want to see the wickedest witches, the meanest monsters and the spookiest spiders from across the district.

All the pictures sent in will be included in an online slideshow, with a selection of the most terrifying being printed in the Express after Halloween.

Please include your child’s name, the town of your address and their age.

You can also send in your own scary selfies, pictures of your pets dressed up in a Halloween themed outfit, or any spooktacular pumpkins you have carved.

Send your photographs to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk, tweet @PandCExpress or search for Pontefract and Castleford Express on Facebook.

We’re also compiling a list of Halloween-themed activities from across the Express area.

The programme of events will be published online the week before Halloween. To be included, send details of your event - including date, time and place - to editorial@pandcexpress.co.uk before noon on October 24.