Service for Wakefield nurse planned today on the 100th anniversary of her death in World War One

The anniversary of the death of Wakefield nurse Nellie Spindler is to be marked on Monday, 100 years to the day that she perished in World War One.

The 26-year-old nurse died from German shelling on August 21 while tending to wounded soldiers near the front line in Belgium, and she is the only woman in the country to be buried with full military honours.

She had volunteered to ‘do her bit’ and found herself close to enemy lines during the bloody Battle of Passchendaele.

Wakefield councillor, Charlie Keith, will lay a wreath at the war memorial on Wood Street at 2pm, Monday, and people are being invited to attend and pay their respects.

Coun Keith is also planning to erect a blue plaque bearing her name close to her last address on Stanley Road.

He said: “She deserves whatever we can give her.”