Seventeen weeks of delays predicted due to city centre roadworks

Motorists and bus passengers are being warned of potntially 17 weeks of delays near Wakefield city centre as major gas repair works get underway.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing £200,000 to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network in and around Stanley Road and eight other roads.

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and will involve replacing 1.5km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The project, which will begin this Monday, April 3 with an estimated completion date of late July, has been planned in conjunction with Wakefield Council to ensure all works are completed with as little disruption as possible.

Works will be completed on a street by street basis on Stanley Road, Upper Warrengate, Park Lodge Lane, Park Lodge Grove, Back Mount Pleasant, Back Grantley Street, Grantley Street, Trilby Street and Earl Street.

For the first seven weeks of the works two-way temporary traffic lights will be placed on Stanley Road, while three-way temporary lights will be introduced at the junction of Stanley Street, the junction of Greenwood Road, and the junction of Upper Warrengate/Peterson Road.

Four-way temporary lights will be placed at the junction of Upper Warrengate/Peterson Road and Park Lodge Lane.

All temporary signals will be manually operated during peak times, however the lights will only be in place while work is being carried out on the corresponding streets.

As Stanley Road is a bus route, some delays to journey times are expected due to the traffic management measures in place, and temporary bus stops will be introduced.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and engineers will be working Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm, with occasional weekends when required.

A public meeting is planned to take place on Thursday, March 30, between 4pm-6pm at Trinity Methodist church, Norton Road, Wakefield.

The meeting is an opportunity for residents to meet the NGN team and ask any questions they may have about the scheme.

Josh Hampshire, construction services area Mmanager at Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Wakefield Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption caused.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and would like to thank you for your patience and support in getting these works completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 7 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk