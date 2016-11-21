Severe weather warning: Heavy rain and strong winds will batter Yorkshire this evening

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter Yorkshire for much of Monday afternoon and overnight.

The Met Office has issued a “yellow warning” of rain from noon today until 6am on Tuesday, accompaied by strong northeasterly winds giving gusts of 40-50 mph.

Wet weather is expected to sweep across the south west and move north in the wake of Storm Angus, causing damage and disruption as it falls on already saturated ground.

The Environment Agency said it is preparing to put up temporary defences “where necessary” and said rivers have been cleared to make sure water can flow freely.

Motorists are being warned not to drive through flood water and residents in at-risk areas have been advised to contact their local councils for sandbags to protect their homes.

The West Midlands, Wales and north of England are all covered by a yellow “be aware” warning, with more than two inches (60mm) of rain forecast to fall in some places.

Alison Baptiste, national flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large parts of southern England have already experienced the impacts of Storm Angus this weekend.

“With more heavy rain on its way, people in the north and south west need to be prepared for the risk of flooding.

“Environment Agency teams have been out working through the night and we are now preparing for further flooding as rain continues over the next couple of days.

“People should remember not to drive through flood water and be aware travel may be disrupted.

“Environment Agency teams will clear blockages in rivers, continue to issue flood warnings and may operate flood gates and sea defences.”

Wind speeds of up to 50mph are expected on Monday and the persistent downpours in the south-west early on in the day are likely to be followed by thundery showers, the Met Office warned.