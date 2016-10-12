Sex attacker struck after losing £100

A SEX attacker targeted a lone female and subjected her to a violent assault because he felt “upset” at losing £100 at a casino, a court heard.

The victim feared she was going to be raped and thrown off a footbridge onto the road below during the drink and drug fuelled random attack close to Leeds city centre.

A court heard David Hutchinson, 26, targeted the woman as she crossed a footbridge on her way to work around 5.20am on August 9 this year.

She was crossing a bridge across the A64 when she was approached by Hutchinson.

Andrew Storey, prosecuting, said Hutchinson tried to speak to the woman before punching her repeatedly to the face, knocking her to the ground.

Hutchinson then began banging her face into the ground and ordered her to stop crying for help. She got to her feet and ran away but Hutchinson caught up with her and carried out the sex attack.

Mr Storey said she thought Hutchinson wanted to rape her.”

She then managed to run away again but Hutchinson forced her up against railings. She feared he was going to throw her off the bridge.

Hutchinson was arrested after being recognised from CCTV footage. He said he had been out with his father and girlfriend the previous evening and had been drinking and taking cocaine.

Hutchinson said he then went to a casino alone and lost around £100, which made him feel upset.

Hutchinson, of Cromwell Rise, Kippax, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sexual assault.

His victim suffered bruising to her face and body after the attack. She has also suffered flashbacks and has moved home because of her ordeal.

Narinder Rathour, mitigating, said Hutchinson was ashamed of what he had done and pleaded guilty at an early stage. He was jailed for three years, four months.