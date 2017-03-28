Sgt Wilko’s barmy army! Fans will have winning feeling when Leeds United film hits the screens

A new documentary film is set to tell the story of Leeds United’s magnificent march from the depths of the old Second Division to the top of English football under manager Howard Wilkinson.

Do You Want To Win? features interviews with Wilkinson as well as Leeds players of the late 1980s and early 1990s such as Gordon Strachan, Gary McAllister, Mel Sterland and Chris Whyte.

Leeds United 1991, photocall, team pic. Picture left to right, Back row: Bobby Davison, Chris Whyte, Gary McAllister, John Lukic, Mervyn Day, Peter Haddock, Lee Chapman, Rod Wallace. Middle row: Alan Sutton(Physio), Ray Wallace, Steve Hodge, Chris Fairclough, John McClelland, Mike Whitlow, Mel Sterland, Mick Hennigan(coach). Front Row: David Batty, Gary Speed, Imre Varadi, Howard Wilkinson (manager), Gordon Strachan, Tony Dorigo, Chris Kamara.

United legend Eddie Gray and former Leeds managing director and chairman Bill Fotherby also give their memories of the whirlwind period that saw the Whites gaining promotion back to the First Division before being crowned champions of England in 1992.

The film’s title has been inspired by the challenge Wilkinson famously issued to the club and the city when he arrived as manager in 1988.

Its premiere will take place on Monday, April 24, at the Everyman cinema in the Trinity Leeds centre and it is hoped a number of familiar United faces will be in attendance.

Do You Want To Win? has been produced by The City Talking, BlackBox Creative, Leeds United and BBC Leeds.

The screening at the Everyman, meanwhile, forms part of the inaugural Leeds International Festival, a celebration of music, moving image and technology. Lee Hicken, the film’s director, said: “Working on this film has been the dream project – telling the story of Leeds United from 1988 to 1992 and their First Division championship win. We want to introduce a well-loved story to a new generation in Leeds and the rest of the world.

“This project is a perfect example of Leeds International Festival as a platform for innovative collaborations – three of the country’s best storytellers, The City Talking, BlackBox Creative and the BBC, creating new work for an international audience.”

The film is coming out on DVD on April 25 and the release will be accompanied by a new hardback book about the Wilkinson revolution at Elland Road.

Also called Do You Want To Win?, the book has been written by Daniel Chapman – better known to readers of United fanzine The Square Ball as Moscowhite.

The Leeds International Festival runs from April 22 to 30. For further information about the festival programme, visit the www.leedsinternationalfestival.com website.