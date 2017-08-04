Shopping centre hopes to beat record with help from princesses

People are invited to get their glad rags on to help set a right royal record.

Trinity Walk is calling for people of all ages to meet at the shopping centre on Sunday, wearing gowns and crowns, in the hope of smashing the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a princess.

To enter the record books, a total of 420 princesses or more will need to be present.

The shopping centre has teamed up with Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, who will be raising funds on the day, for the challenge.

Ryan Grint, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “We want to help bring a world record to Wakefield and Yorkshire so with the help of our local community – and a long dress and crown – we believe we can do that.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of our charity across the region.

“And every penny raised will help us be able to continue supporting local children with life shortening conditions and their families.”

The record attempt count will take place at 2pm, but a family fun day including face painting, will run from noon until 4pm.

Record rules state people must wear a long dress or gown to their ankles and wear a crown or tiara to count in the total.

Spare crowns will be available for free on the day.

Cormac Hamilton, the centre manager for Trinity Walk, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to do something exceptionally fun, free, for a good cause and hopefully set a world record.”