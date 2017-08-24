Shopping centre staff receive 'tantrum training' to help families

Security and customer service staff at The Ridings shopping centre are receiving 'tantrum training' to support families while they are out shopping.

The training involves advice on how to spot warning signs a tantrum is coming and how best to help children and parents.

It is part of a nationwide initiative being introduced after a survey by the centre’s owner NewRiver found 43 per cent of parents would rather avoid shopping with children for fear of them misbehaving. A total of 38 per cent also said their child had thrown a tantrum whilst they had been out shopping.

The company has enlisted the help of child psychologist Dr Sam Wass from Channel 4’s The Secret Life of Four Year Olds series to provide tips for taming tantrums to 150 staff across its 33 shopping centres.

Security will also be on the look out for good behaviour that they can reward with a high five or sticker, as part of NewRiver's Kids Club scheme.

Parents, grandparents and guardians who sign up to the scheme will have access to free events and activities and discounts for retailers.

Lee Appleton, centre manager at The Ridings comments: “Our Kids Club aims to improve the overall experience for our family shoppers by helping to keep kids entertained in our centre and incentivise good behaviour.

"Free events like our Back to School Bling Workshop on 26th August make shopping fun for kids and allows parents to get on with their shopping.

“Our security staff also have a key role to play in this. As well as being trained to oversee the safety of our centres and their customers, they will now be in a position to help create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for both parents and children.”