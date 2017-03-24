Sights and Sounds celebrates all that makes our city great

Everything that makes our city special was gloriously celebrated and showcased at the sixth annual Sights and Sounds of Ripon event on Saturday.

With over 30 attractions and hundreds of visitors from across all age groups, Ripon’s community spirit was at the forefront of making the treasured tradition, organised by the Ripon Minster ‘My Neighbourhood’ project - a roaring success.

Ripon Musums offered a packed programme of activities across all three of their attractions - including the chance to experience life as a workhouse inmate with Victorian school lessons, a court case re-enactment, and having fingers prints taken at the Prison and Police Museum.

Director of Ripon Museums, James Etherington, said: “Sights and Sounds was absolutely fantastic, it was very busy. The Police and Prison museum was so busy at one point that we had to stop letting people in, it was a delight to see so many people enjoying it. This is one of our biggest events of the year, we love being a part of it, and we are already looking forward to taking part next year.

“I think what makes it special is the buzz around the place, the fact that the museums are packed, and that everyone is enjoying themselves and having a wonderful time learning about the museums and all of the great charities we have here in Ripon. It all shows how great a city Ripon is.”

MP for Skipton and Ripon Julian Smith said: “I want to pay tribute to the people from the voluntary, public and private sectors who work so hard to bring this event together and it was fantastic to see so many local residents showing their support.”

It was a memorable day for the Ripon City Morris Dancers and the Betty Lupton’s Ladle Laikers - two of Ripon’s most celebrated sights and sounds, who performed at a number of locations across the city, including the Market Square and the Workhouse Museum.

Ripon City Morris Dancer Ted Dodsworth said: “It was brilliant, lots of people turned out to watch, and we had some great comments saying how colourful and bright our performances were.”

Ripon Cathedral was delighted to be taking a more central role in the event this year, enjoying welcoming 500 visitors through its doors.

Verger and Communications Officer Joseph Priestley, said: “The Cathedral is here to serve the community and the day really showcased the friendly welcome visitors to this ancient site receive. It was especially wonderful to see so many children interested in the history of the building - we had over 40 enjoying the craft stalls alone.”

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “We are delighted that the Cathedral could play a part in working so effectively with other partners in the city.”