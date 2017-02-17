Six-month delay on market hall cinema plans?

Traders in Wakefield’s doomed market hall say they are expecting to remain in the building for at least another six months.

Major plans are in place to turn the building into a cinema and leisure complex, and some traders have since moved out.

But initial hopes that work would start in the spring now seem unrealistic after the remaining traders told the Express that they have still not been given the legally-required six-month notice to quit.

It is understood that some were asked to sign contracts by Wakefield Council to have them out of the building quicker.

Davy Lane, who has run Footprints shoes shop for nine years, added: “I think they were expecting us to move out, and wanted us to sign something, but I’ve been told they legally have to give us sixth months.”

Alison Clayton, who has run Alison’s Alterations, for eight years, said she also expected a six-month notice, but added: “We can’t get any information whatsoever from the council, and that’s frustrating because we can’t tell our customers anything at the moment.”

Asked about when the hall will close, Andy Wallhead, director for regeneration at Wakefield Council, said: “We are awaiting a planning application and until this is submitted and considered we won’t be able to provide a definite timescale for the market hall to close.

“We are continuing our discussions, which began in October, with individual traders and have supported a number of people to relocate into shop units in the city centre or other markets, including the outdoor market.”