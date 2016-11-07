Sky Sports’ Eddie and Stevo to do book signing in Wakefield

Sky Sports’ rugby league commentators Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson and Eddie Hemmings will be at Waterstone’s in Wakefield this Saturday.

The pair, who worked with each other for 28 years until Stevo’s retirement last month, will be at the Kirkgate store from 2pm to 3pm to sign copies of their new book ‘It’s Been Grand: Now It’s Final’.

The book tells the story of how their on-screen partnership was formed through a chance meeting. They also relate many of their tales of adventure, mayhem, mishap and success from their early days at BSB through to the present day with Sky TV.

The stories include losing a Mercedes and gaining a Ford, creating ‘Boots ‘n’ All’ by pester-power and an inebriated invader on the TV gantry.

They also recap many of their tour adventures Down Under, such as birthday celebrations with the Great Britain Test team and a bedroom with clean sheets but no walls.

There is also a piece on a free lunch at the expense of former England coach John Kear.

Alas, with Stevo’s retirement at the end of the 2016 season, the partnership is coming to an end. But you can enjoy catastrophes and celebrations of the last 28 years of rugby league TV commentary in Eddie and Stevo’s book.