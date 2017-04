Families took part in a day of games, races and entertainment to celebrate World Down’s Syndrome Day.

Dozens of people attended the event, which was hosted by children’s television personality Dave Benson Phillips. The Pontefract Park event was the seventh annual fun day organised by the Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

Danny & Max Arnold, Ruben Juckes, Aaron Britland, Reuben & Theo Fisher play Myth Busters for a day.

The charity said on Facebook: “So many people came to share the celebration with us, and so many people have told us how much they enjoyed the day.”