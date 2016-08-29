SLIDESHOW: Leeds Festival highlights

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Another successful Leeds Festival has come and gone with some spectacular shows and more than 300 acts performing across the bank holiday weekend at

Bramham Park.

Fans at the 2016 Leeds Festival.

Red Hot Chili Peppers closed the event in great style on the main stage on Sunday night while there were other headline performances from Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy on Friday and Disclosure and Foals on Saturday.

There were many sights and sounds to savour and plenty of mud to plough through as the weather did its worst on Saturday and on the evening before the festival kicked off. But the weather did not prevent up to 90,000 fans enjoying a stunning three days.

Here’s some of the highlights captured by photographer Ian Harber in a special slideshow of pictures from the 2016 Leeds Festival.