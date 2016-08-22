SLIDESHOW: Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Glasshoughton Welfare and Nostell MW played out a thrilling Division One game in the Toolstation NCE League last Saturday and photographer Andrew Bellis was there to capture the action.

Here’s a slideshow of pictures from a game that finished all square with Nostell scoring two goals in the last three minutes to earn a 2-2 draw after Glasshoughton had looked set to take all the points.

Nostell MW's Alex Stacey and Glasshoughton Welfare's Lewis Akeister battle for the ball.

Stephen Smith scored both Nostell goals after Callum Harrison had fired their opponents ahead in the first half and added a second nine minutes into the second period.