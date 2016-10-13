SLIDESHOW: Pick pumpkins galore at farm’s Halloween festival

There are white ones, orange ones and blue ones as well as those coloured red, green and yellow.

Farmer Copley’s annual Pumpkin Festival is back and people are invited to visit the Purston attraction to pick the coloured pumpkins and carve them. The festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday and from the 22nd until the 31st from 10am until 4pm daily. Activities include a fancy dress parade, pumpkin rides and storytelling.

Ethan, Luke and Spencer Hardwick with their pumpkins.

Pumpkin treats will be served at the site, including pie, bread, soup and sausages.

For more information visit www.farmercopleys.co.uk