Snake rescued from Wakefield's new link road

A large grass snake has been rescued from a busy city road.

Derek Johnstone, of Snydale, told the Wakefield Express: "Last Wednesday morning I saw a large Grass Snake on the new Wakefield East Link Road.

"It looked like rope in the road as I approached, then saw it was moving.

"There were four cars behind me, at least one ran over it. I stopped, went back and a concrete mixer driver had also stopped.

"Together we put it into a bucket and took it well clear of the road into the woods.

"I estimate it was 2 metres in length. I do hope it will survive."

