Snappers show off the altered images

FISHEYE lenses and super impositions were the order of the day in Ossett Camera Club’s altered reality competition.

Clubman Ian Sykes came up with a different view of Emley Moor through a fish eye lens, while Peter Norton grafted on an image of a young woman seemingly holding a tiger’s mouth open.

Malcolm Parlsey scored a double first with a print of an old car’s dashboard and a digital image of starlings on wires, like notes on a musical stave. Margaret Woolmer also had three placed pictures in the digital image competition.

Margaret Woolmer's 'Ghostly Happenings' at Blinkling Hall.

