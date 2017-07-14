Snappers showcase images at The Ridings

These are just three of the stunning pictures you can see at Wakefield Camera Club’s exhibition in The Ridings.

Members will showcase their work in the shopping centre from today until Sunday in the middle mall during opening hours.

Venice Carnival by Trevor Bottomley.

Featured here are a striking figure at Venice Carnival, which was taken by Trevor Bottomley; a low angle, macro shot of fungi in the Yorkshire Arboretum at Castle Howard by Jean Phillips; and ‘Misty Hope Valley’ by Steve A Wood, which was taken on a winter’s morning in the heart of the Peak District.