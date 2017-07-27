Snow forecast for Trinity Walk

Summer may be in full swing but snow is forecast today and for the weekend at Trinity Walk.

The shopping centre has teamed up with Snozone, at Castleford’s Xscape, for a sub-zero celebration with 50 tonnes of the white stuff set to be delivered to the city centre today and tomorrow.

Youngsters will be able go sledging down a purpose-built slope and a snowboard simulator will allow people to test their balance.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager at Trinity Walk, said: “Last year was brilliant, which is why we’re teaming up with Snozone at Xscape to do it again as it makes sense to join up with another big attraction.

“We think we were one of the first shopping centres in England to do something like this – the shoppers loved it, the stores loved it and it is something a bit out of the ordinary.

“Importantly, it’s free. Anyone with kids knows how expensive the holidays can be, so if we can help just a bit by putting on some cool, free events, then great.

“It’s also something adults can take part in, especially the snowboard simulator which sees friends and families getting quite competitive.”

Open from 10am until 4pm today, Friday July 28, and tomorrow, it will take place next to big screen in the main shopping area.