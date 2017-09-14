Society unveils its 46th blue plaque

Wakefield Civic Society has unveiled its 46th blue plaque as part of a lottery-funded project to research the history of Wood Street.

The plaque, on the new Qubana restaurant, commemorates the history of the former bank building, while celebrating its regeneration as a tapas bar. It was unveiled by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Kevin Barker, as part of the Heart of Wakefield project, run in partnership with the society, Wakefield Council, Wakefield Historical Society and Leeds Beckett University.

Kevin Trickett, society president, said: “The banking firm of Leatham, Tew and Company opened a branch on the site in 1809. The bank prospered and a new building was commissioned for the same site – the building that stands here today. Leatham, Tew and Company merged with Barclays in 1906 and Barclays continued to occupy the premises until its move to Trinity Walk, leaving an empty building with an uncertain future. It was, therefore, really good news, for the building, for Wood Street and for Wakefield, when we learned of proposals to convert the former bank into a restaurant.” Mr Trickett thanked Qubana owners, Jenny Thompson and Matthew Burton.