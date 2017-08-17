Solicitors donate time to Wakefield Hospice will scheme

Wakefield Hospice will stage ‘Make a Will Week’ next month thanks to solicitors in the city.

A number of firms have offered their will-writing services free of charge during the event in return for people making a donation to Wakefield Hospice.

The scheme is organised by the hospice to make it easier for people who would like to make or update their wills.

The number of appointments for the September 25 and 29 Make A Will Week is limited, so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Clare Kemsley, fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “Many people mean to make a will but haven’t got round to it. This scheme provides a great opportunity to put that right.

“We’re grateful to all the participating firms for providing their professional expertise at no cost to Wakefield Hospice.

“By booking an appointment, there’s no obligation to include a charitable gift in your will. However, we hope that some people may wish to do so, as gifts left in wills help keep the hospice running.”

Hospice staff nurse Rachael Hannon told how legacies can help the hospice to function. She added: “We care for around 350 people on our inpatient ward and 3,000 day therapy attendances every year. Gifts in wills help ensure that we can provide this care free of charge.”

Anyone can take advantage of the scheme by contacting one of the participating firms and quoting ‘Make a Will Week’. For more details of the scheme visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/wills or call Wakefield Hospice on 01924 331405.