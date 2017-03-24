Sponsored walk in memory of little Levi Ringer

Walkers will raise funds in memory of a little boy who died of a brain tumour.

Levi Ringer, a pupil at Stanley St Peter’s School, was just six-years-old when he was diagnosed in August 2006.

He died just six weeks later.

His death inspired his family to launch the Levi’s Star charity, which helps Yorkshire children affected by brain tumour and their families.

Every year, the charity holds a sponsored walk to remember Levi, who would have turned 17 on March 16.

It will take place on Saturday, April 1 at Newmillerdam.

Anyone who wants to take part is asked to meet in the car park at 1pm.

Organisers said: “The walk is to remember Levi and raise funds for the charity and raise awareness of this devastating disease.

“There will be a medal for every child who completes the walk.”

The charity’s main aims are to raise awareness of brain tumour symptoms and to promote and support research to help find a cure.

To find out more, visit www.levisstar.co.uk