Stars of The Voice sing in Ossett church

Stars from The Voice graced Trinity Church in Ossett with their musical talents.

Sally Barker, a finalist on the 2014 reality show when it was on the BBC, played a set at the church on Saturday, October 8. She was joined for a few tracks by surprise guests and fellow Voice contestants Sophie May Williams and Georgia Harrup.

Loz Campbell. Picture: Eternity photo

Sally was also supported by popular local singer songwriter Loz Campbell and her band.

Mark Ellerker, who promoted the event through his coffee shop in Ossett, said: “Sally’s voice had the audience spellbound.”

The man behind Eller Coffee added: “We hope to bring Sally back when we can find a space in her itinerary. She is supporting Fairport Convention on tour next year.”

All pictures courtesy of Eternity Photo.

The gig at Ossett Trinity Church. Picture: Eternity photo