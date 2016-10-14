Stars of The Voice sing in Ossett church

Stars from The Voice graced Trinity Church in Ossett with their musical talents.
Sally Barker, a finalist on the 2014 reality show when it was on the BBC, played a set at the church on Saturday, October 8. She was joined for a few tracks by surprise guests and fellow Voice contestants Sophie May Williams and Georgia Harrup.
Sally was also supported by popular local singer songwriter Loz Campbell and her band.
Mark Ellerker, who promoted the event through his coffee shop in Ossett, said: “Sally’s voice had the audience spellbound.”
The man behind Eller Coffee added: “We hope to bring Sally back when we can find a space in her itinerary. She is supporting Fairport Convention on tour next year.”
All pictures courtesy of Eternity Photo.
