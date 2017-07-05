Stateside flavours as two new restaurants open at Leeds White Rose

Leeds will be getting an American flavour as two new restaurants open in the White Rose Centre bringing some Stateside sunshine to shopping.

Limeyard, an all day Californian style kitchen, will open later this month with dishes from the sun drenched West Coast from breakfast to burgers, brunch and beers.

And yesterday, Five Guys, the fastest growing restaurant chain in the UK, opened a third Leeds restaurant (with two others in Kirkstall and the city centre to date) to seat more than 100 people - creating more than 50 jobs.

The White Rose opening is the 68th restaurant for the hand-crafted burger business which opened yesterday to co-incide with American Independence Day.

For the Limeyard brand, the Leeds location will be just its third venue in the country and the first in the north of England.

It brings signature Californian dishes including Huevos Rancheros and Toasted Banana Bread to start the day and Buttermilk Chicken, Coca Cola Glazed Ribs and their famous Yard of Tacos.

The idea behind the venture is to create the ideal shopping pit-stop, family dinner or after work drinks with friends on the outside terrace.

The drinks offering at Limeyard will include classic West Coast cocktails such as the White Sangria and Bay Breeze and the wine and craft beer lists will feature a wide selection of American and South American producers.

Their Lime Time Happy Hour goes supersize as everyday guests can buy one get one free on all cocktails from 5pm – 7pm.

The new restaurants are part of a the leisure service extension at the White Rose.

See Friday’s City Buzz for more details on the expansion and what is coming next at the shopping centre.