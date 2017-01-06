Stop around the clock booze sales at station

Police and council officers objected to 24-hour booze sales at a petrol station over fears of noise and unruly behaviour.

Supermarket chain Morrisons applied for permission to sell alcohol around the clock at its filling station on Dewsbury Road.

But the company has agreed to reduce the hours of sale to 6pm-midnight after objections were raised with Wakefield Council’s licensing committee.

Written objections said nearby households were already having to endure noise and anti-social behaviour which could be made worse by a 24-hour license.

The Environmental Health team said the petrol station was close to a 24-hour McDonald’s and a Morrisons Supermarket.

Their objection said: “I am of the opinion that alcohol being available for sale at the petrol station is likely to encourage these members of the public to purchase alcohol and loiter in and around the premises into the early hours, causing noise and anti-social behaviour which would negatively impact on local amenity.”

Morrisons had agreed to operate a “challenge 25” proof-of-age scheme, provide CCTV cameras and keep records of customers refused alcohol. But the police also objected, saying 24-hour sales would increase alcohol-related disorder and public nuisance.

The application was due to be considered at a licencing committee meeting on Monday.

Yesterday a Wakefield Council spokeswoman said: “The applicant has agreed a number of amendments to the application with West Yorkshire Police.

“As a result they have reduced the hours for the sale of alcohol from 24 hours a day to 6am–midnight and added a number of conditions.

“In light of the above amendments, all objectors to the application have withdrawn their representations.”