Street named in memory of fallen soldier

A lasting tribute has been made in memory of a soldier who lost his life whilst serving in Afghanistan.

Craig Hopson’s family said “treasured memories” were created when a Castleford road was named after the serviceman last week.

Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box officially declared the street Craig Hopson Avenue at a ceremony attended by the soldier’s family and military representatives.

His mum Lynn Hodson said: “Our family are so proud that Craig has had a street named after him in his hometown and to know that his name will be remembered in the community for many years to come. The road naming ceremony was very special to us and a perfect tribute to Craig’s memory.”

Bombardier Hopson, a former Castleford High Technology College pupil, joined the 40th Regiment Royal Artillery the Lowland Gunners in 2002. He was killed in 2009, aged 24, when the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by an explosive device.

Coun Box said: “It is important that we are reminded of the bravery of our armed forces, who have individually all made a firm commitment to dedicate themselves to serving their country.

“I am proud that we are able to honour Bombardier Hopson in a way which ensures his name is commemorated and continues to be part of the Castleford community.”

The naming ceremony included opening words from Wakefield’s Armed Forces Champion Coun Sandra Pickin and a eulogy paying tribute to Bombardier Hopson.

There was also a variety of music, some performed by pupils at Castleford Academy.

Mrs Hodson said: “Unfortunately, Craig’s daughter, Amelia was unable to attend but its great to know that when she visits Castleford, she will be able to see how much her dad is thought about in the place where he grew up.

“We would like to thank everyone at Wakefield Council who have allowed the street naming to happen and a special thanks to Christine Beever for coordinating such a beautiful ceremony.

“We are very grateful to everyone who gave up their time to participate in marking this occasion and creating treasured memories for us in Craig’s honour.”