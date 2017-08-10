Strictly hopes for Big Brother’s Ellie

Castleford’s Big Brother star Ellie Young has set her sights on landing a place on the BBC’s flagship Saturday night winter show - Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to the Pontefract and Castleford Express this week, the popular 23-year-old says life has been ‘mental’ since she left the reality TV show last month due to her new-found fame and offers of work.

But she admits that taking part in the Beeb’s prime time show would be a dream come true.

The straight-talking former Castleford High School student said: “I’m doing a lot of personal appearances and promoting at the moment but what I really want to do is Strictly Come Dancing.

“I used to do ballroom dancing when I was younger and you lose loads of weight doing it.

“So, I’d get to be on TV and lose weight!

“You do get people on there who are nobodies, and I’m just some girl from reality TV.”

Ellie was evicted from the Channel 5 show a just week before the grand final, but her only hopes were to survive the first week.

At one stage she was among the bookies’ favourites to win the show and take the £65,000 top prize.

Although the show was never far from the tabloid headlines, largely due to fighting between some housemates and numerous controversial conversations, Ellie said the cameras didn’t quite capture the boredom that they endured on a daily basis.

Despite daily tasks, there was little else for the housemates to entertain themselves.

Ellie said: “They are long days and you’re not allowed to nap or go to bed early.

“You’re warned before you go in how boring it is, and it really is.

“You just keep repeating conversations.

“Some of the silly conversations you have you think they wouldn’t show them and they get aired.

“But even though I found it boring in there I’m so happy I did it.

“I didn’t expect to get that far as long as I wasn’t out first, I thought I’d go about week four when people would have got fed up of me.

“It’s been mental since I got out, I’ve been going out and I think that nobody will know who I am.

“I think it might be my accent, I think I just need to stop talking!

Meanwhile, Ellie has confirmed that she is now in a relationship with housemate Sam Chaloner.