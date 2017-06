Fashion and textiles students have been strutting their stuff on the catwalk.

The Wakefield College students showed off their their final year pieces at a summer fashion show in The Ridings’ new middle mall events space. The show also featured summer looks from the centre’s stores and guests were also treated to live music from Wakefield College music students.

Sara Hassan, marketing manager of The Ridings, said: “We were all wowed by the talent and craftsmanship displayed by the students.”