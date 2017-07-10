Super League clubs show support for seriously-injured Wakefield teenager

Super League clubs have posted their support for a 14-year-old player who has been left in a coma.

Evan Hawksworth, who plays for Stanley Rovers U14s’ team, sustained a head injury during a game on Sunday.

He underwent surgery to stop a bleed on his brain.

Both Wakefield Trinity and Super League leaders Castleford Tigers have offered their support by taking to Twitter.

Trinity said: “All players & staff here at Wakefield Trinity have Evan from @StanleyU14s2017 in our thoughts & prayers! Keep fighting young man.”

Shortly afterwards, Tigers said: “All our thoughts are with Evan Hawksworth right now. Keep fighting Evan, our whole team are right behind you! #RLFamily”

On Sunday evening a Facebook post by Stanley Rovers U14s coach, Steve Abraham, read: “Evan Hawksworth is one of the nicest 14-year-old lads I have ever met and has a heart of a lion.

“The next 24 hours are critical for the lad so please can all of my friends on here and rugby family in general say a prayer for Evan and his family it would be appreciated.”