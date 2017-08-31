Supermarket recalls cans of Stagg Chili - because they're filled with hot dogs

Asda has recalled a line of chili following the discovery that some cans may contain an incorrect product.

A “very small percentage” of the tins of Stagg Classic Chili Con Carne, with product expiry code: 15.05.2019, were discovered to contain the incorrect product - which itself contains 1.04% milk protein, an allergen not declared on the label.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer of Stagg Chili, Tulip Foods, confirmed the products mistakenly labeled as chilli were in fact tinned hot dogs.

The Tulip spokeperson said: “A small batch of STAGG® Classic Chili cans have been withdrawn due to a mislabelling issue which saw STAGG® Classic Chili labels used on cooked hot dog products. The issue was

restricted to a small portion of two pallets of products and was caused by human error, whereby the incorrect labels were used in the can labelling machine.

“All retail customers have been informed, the products have been removed from the shelves and we would like to offer our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Anyone finding that they have purchased a product matching the description should contact their helpdesk at 01926 475680, or email sales.admin@tulipltd.co.uk, to organise return and replacement

