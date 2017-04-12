T’Pau’s visit to Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 in July.

T’Pau became one of the most successful and biggest selling bands of the 1980s with huge hits like China In Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine.

Led by flame-haired singer Carol Decker, they rode the crest of a wave, also enjoying a quadruple platinum number one hit with their debut album, Bridge Of Spies.

The album produced a string of worldwide hits, which saw Heart & Soul, staying on the US billboard chart for 6 months, peaking at No 4, and of course most notably China In Your Hand, which occupied the No1 slot in the UK for five weeks.

Platinum albums Rage and The Promise followed adding to the band’s global success.

T’pau toured continuously with the likes of Bryan Adams and Nik Kershaw eventually selling out their own arena shows such as Wembley and The NEC.

