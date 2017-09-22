Taking the plunge to help fund youngster’s treatment

Charity events are being held to help a nine-year-old boy with cerebal palsy.

A race night will be held tonight (Friday) at the Commercial Pub in Kippax to help fund specialist treatment for Noah Woolford.

Then on Sunday, 28 people will take part in a skydive in Bridlington in aid of youngster, of Little Preston.

Noah, a wheelchair football player who rarely misses a Castleford Tigers match, was born with four-limb cerebral palsy.

His family set up the Noah Woolford Trust to help him through treatments including speech and physio-therapy while he is growing up.

The race night will start at 7pm tonight at the pub on High Street, Kippax.

To sponsor the skydive log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-woolford-3