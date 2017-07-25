Talks continue as Wakefield Trinity stadium deadline looms

A group of MPs has offered its support to Wakefield Trinity as talks continue over a planned community stadium and new home for the club.

The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group is reportedly planning to write to Trinity and Wakefield Council to try and help break the deadlock.

Trinity face a July 31 deadline to confirm stadium plans for next year with Rugby League bosses after being given temporary permission to stay at Belle Vue.

Hopes were raised last week of a resolution to a long-running planning wrangle over the £10m Newmarket Lane community stadium scheme, where Trinity would be anchor tenants.

But plans ended up in tatters after the council rejected a written agreement from developer Yorkcourt and called on the company to walk away from the scheme.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh has also been involved in talks involving the club, council, Yorkcourt and two community trusts set up to get the stadium built.

Ms Creagh said: “I share fans’ frustration about the set back to plans for a new community stadium.

“The club, the two trusts, Wakefield Council and the developer must now come together to deliver a stadium for the fans and the people of Wakefield.

“I am meeting the council and the trust this week in order to try to find a way forward.”