Teachers say farewell to pupils, staff and parents

Have your say

Teaching staff who have given decades of service to the city’s youngsters retired from the profession as schools broke up for summer.

At Crofton Infants’ School headteacher Helen Padwick retired after 30 years in education.

Crofton Infants School Headteacher Helen Padwick (right) is retiring after 13 years and Gill Simpson is also retiring after 30 years.

As headteacher at Crofton for 13 years Ms Padwick guided the High Street school through three Ofsted inspections, achieving “good with outstanding” elements in each.

Also retiring at Crofton was Gill Simpson, one of the longest-serving staff members who joined the school in 1992.

Deputy headteacher Jen Stefaniuk said: “Both ladies will be greatly missed by children, staff, parents, friends and governors.

“Our whole school community wish them all the very best in their retirement.”

Staff and pupils at Flanshaw J&I School also said goodbye to teacher Donna Moorby, who retired on July 21 after working at the school for 27 years.