Tearful farewell for retiring staff at two of the region’s schools

Tears were wiped away as fond farewells were given to retiring staff members at two of the region’s schools.

Headteacher Christine Platts marked the end of a nine-year headship at Hendal Primary School in Kettlethorpe, and a 34-year teaching career.

The day was a tearful one for Christine Platts at Hendal.

Meanwhile, Jenny Bench - who has been caretaker at Newlands Primary School in Normanton for almost 40 years - finally hung up her keys.

Jenny, 69, said: “It was a difficult decision.

“I will miss the children, the staff and the satisfaction you get when people walk into the school and say how clean and nice it is.

“I’ve really enjoyed it here, but I’m just going to take it easy and not get up at the crack of dawn anymore,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Christine said: “I absolutely love Hendal but I feel it is the right time for me to retire.

“I am lucky to have been in the most wonderful job for over 34 years.

“I have taught in a number of primary schools and enjoyed teaching in every one of them, but Hendal is the one which will be always be in my heart.”

Both received gifts at a final assembly at each school before breaking up for the Christmas holidays.