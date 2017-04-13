Teenage lifesaver Dominic is a real hero

The heroic efforts of teenager who helped rescue a neighbour from a burning building has landed him a bravery award.

Dominic Woodhead, 17, was praised by the emergency services for his part in the dramatic rescue on Glencoe Gardens, in Kippax.

The apprentice bricklayer was the first person to enter the house during the incident in July 2015 and used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to battle the flames and get to the trapped person.

However, he was prevented from reaching the bedroom upstairs because of the intense flames and thick smoke.

But through quick thinking and refusing to give up hope, he grabbed a set of ladders and was able to pull the trapped resident to safety.

Moments later, the fire caused an explosion in the house.

Dominic was recently awarded a commendation by West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Humane Society for his commitment and bravery in the face of a life-threatening situation.

He said: “At the time of the fire, I didn’t think twice and just wanted to help get the people away from it and into a safe place.

“I’m just a normal brickie from Pontefract and it didn’t even cross my mind that I would receive this kind of recognition for something that came naturally.

“I’m glad I could help and that the family has now recovered from the incident.

“I feel proud to have been recognised in this way and would like to thank the emergency services for the award.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s deputy chief fire officer, Dave Walton, singled out Dominic for praise.

He said: “There’s no doubt, were it not for Dominic’s selfless actions in rescuing people from the property, the outcome would have been significantly worse.

“We would like to give our sincere appreciation for his bravery and courageousness.”

Chris Noble, managing director of Noble Homes - where Dominic works - said: “We’re thrilled to have a local hero in our midst – it’s reassuring that we have such a committed, brave and quick-thinking employee working with us. Dominic has proven his innate bravery and willingness to help.