The city’s new skyline and views of clouds

PHOTOGRAPHERS are always looking for a view that no one has captured before.

One presented itself in Wakefield on Sunday when the demolition of Rishworth Street car park unveiled new sight-lines towards the city’s civic quarter. Dale Heppinstall was on hand with his iPhone to record the scene amid the rubble.

Purple skies over Sandal Castle by Angela Pastore.

There were also some interesting cloud formations. Angela Pastore sent us this shot of purple skies over Sandal Castle while Alan Barnes captured a storm brewing over the M62 at Lofthouse.